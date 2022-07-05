SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has teamed up with the American Red Cross for the annual Holiday Heroes Blood Drive.

The event will take place at four different locations on Wednesday, July 6, from 1-7 p.m.

Destiny USA at 9090 Destiny USA Dr. in Syracuse

at 9090 Destiny USA Dr. in Syracuse Believers’ Chapel at 614 South 4th Street in Fulton

at 614 South 4th Street in Fulton Manlius Fire Department at 8200 Cazenovia Road in Manlius

at 8200 Cazenovia Road in Manlius American Legion Post 229 at 409 Herkimer Road in Utica

Donating blood is an easy procedure that can save lives. You can make an appointment at the American Red Cross website. Anyone who donates and supports the community will also receive a $10 gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane, and an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag.