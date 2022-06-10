(WSYR – TV) — The Syracuse Mets and the CNY Diaper Bank are holding a Diaper Drive before the game on Sunday, June 12 from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. The drive will take place in front of the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium.

Simply donate a pack of new, clean diapers to the CNY Diaper Bank during the drive on Sunday and you will receive a Syracuse Mets bobblehead.

The Central New York Diaper Bank is a nonprofit created in 2016 to assist organizations to distribute diapers to families in need. To show further support, purchase a ticket for the game on Sunday, and $4 will go towards CNY Diaper Bank.

The organization Monty’s Marvels, led by Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Mike Montgomery and his wife, will also be donating $7,500 to the CNY Diaper Bank before the game.

Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets, says how excited the team is to support such a great cause. He continues to say, “A special thank you to Mike and Stephanie Montgomery of Monty’s Marvels for caring about the families in the CNY community as much as we do!”

The Syracuse Mets will take one Scranton/Wilkes-Barre-RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees), at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday. This game will also include a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank and post-game run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a West Herr Auto group.

For more information or questions, contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or baseball@syracusemets.com. ‘