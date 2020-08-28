Donate your old bike this weekend for annual bike giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Got an old bike you want to donate? You can donate it throughout this weekend. Jan Maloff is extending the dropoff period for bikes for his annual Bike Giveaway.

Maloff works with local police agencies to fix used bikes and give them to kids. Over the last 25 years, he’s given away 50,000 bikes.

You can donate Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Drivers Village, near Aspen Fitness. The annual giveaway will be on Sunday, September 13 at A. Dewitt Funeral Home located at 4612 South Salina Street starting at 9 a.m.