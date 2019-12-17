Donations are down at Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army says that Red Kettle donations this season have dropped significantly and that drop could affect how they are able to help others this holiday.

The organization tells NewsChannel 9 that they are 24% behind where they should be compared to last year and that’s going to impact how they’re able to help more than 225,000 people across the region.

Donations collected in red kettles are used year-round to help feed hungry families, shelter the homeless, and fund youth enrichment programs.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve.

