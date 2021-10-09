Donations needed for annual Central New York bike giveaway

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have an old bike sitting around you may not use anymore, why not donate it?

The Central New York Bicycle Giveaway Foundation is already collecting bikes and parts for its annual giveaway in December.

Bikes can be dropped off in any condition. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

You can drop off yours at the old Burlington Coat Factory at Drivers Village in Cicero on Saturday and Sunday any time from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The goal this year is to give out 2,500 bikes to children and families in Syracuse.

We give them to children. We give them to parents. We also have a program where we give these bicycles to police officers to give to families. We want to strengthen the bond between police officers and the community they serve, and that’s what our program is all about. Jan maloff, coordinator, cny bike giveaway

You can learn more about the CNY Bike Giveaway here.