Donations pour in as family recovers from house explosion

VERNON CENTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Vernon Center Fire Department says they’ve been overwhelmed with support from the community after a mobile home exploded, leaving a mother and her two children homeless.

The fire chief says people have been dropping off clothes, toys, and household items to help the family. Both children have been released from the hospital, living with family while their mom recovers in the burn unit.

Investigators believe propane ignited the fire Sunday night.

For anyone wishing to make any monetary donations, Community Bank has set up a benefit account for the family. You can go to any branch and make a donation under the Alexis Peckham Fund.

