Donations pour in for Manlius apartment complex fire victims

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 50 people, including 8 children, are left without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Manlius early Wednesday morning.

To help the victims of the Townhouse East Apartments on Pleasant Street, the community is rallying together and the donations are pouring in.

In partnership with Sunnking, more than 1,500 cars lined up at Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s e-recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School on Saturday morning.

Brittany Rainbow, a Fayetteville-Manlius bus attendant, pulled up to the high school parking lot with her car full of basic necessities.

The community is coming together to help the 46 victims left without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Manlius Wednesday morning.



Take a look at all the donations collected at Assemblyman Stirpe’s e-recycling event today! 🙌🏼@NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/PB2RhAo4JL — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) August 14, 2021

As someone who works closely with F-M students, Rainbow knew she and her coworkers had to do something to help, especially for the 8 children now living without a roof over their heads.

“These are our students, so we care a lot about them,” — Brittany Rainbow

“I’ve worked there for 5 years and have worked with many of the kids. We think about them, and we always want them healthy and strong on a normal basis but something like this, even more so,” Rainbow explained.

Assemblyman Stirpe, who represents the town of Manlius, said his e-recycling event with Sunnking was the perfect spot for donations to be collected.

The opportunity was there. We knew there’d be a lot of people coming through here. We knew we’d get a good response and we’re getting a great response. Assemblyman Al Stirpe, (D) 127th District

Donations included clothes, shoes, bedding, blankets, toiletries, household items, and even gift cards for the families.

“Out of something really bad, I think something really good is happening because the community is rallying around and donating everything they can,” — Assemblyman Al Stirpe

The community’s generosity is helping each victim overcome this great loss.

“To know that our kids are going to be okay. It’s awesome,” Rainbow said.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to at least 20 households and a total of 46 people.

If you’re interested in donating to help the fire victims, the village of Manlius is accepting gift cards and monetary donations. You can call the village office at (315) 682-9171.

The Red Cross is accepting donations. You can visit their website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to disaster relief.

The Manlius YMCA has also been collecting donations since the incident.

According to the Fayetteville YMCA’s Facebook page, the facility is open to any of those impacted, regardless of membership status.