Donations pour in for Winston, a dog at HumaneCNY, in need of help

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Generosity poured in to help a pup in need. The HumaneCNY animal shelter was asking for donations and in just a matter of hours, the community answered that call for help.

The organiztion posted a photo on Monday of a dog named Winston who fell from a truck bed and the driver did not stop. Winston has seen been at the emergency vet and will be getting an MRI on Wednesday.

The organization was looking to raise $4,000 to help care for him and by Tuesday morning, more than $4,800 had been raised.