Donations pouring in for victims of Fulton house fire

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton family of 12 is now moved from their home after a fire tore through its walls on Saturday. They lost everything they owned. But now, the community is stepping in, stopping by Fairgrieve Elementary School, leaving behind hundreds of donations for a family now suddenly in need.

“I’m still in awe to look around and to have everybody come together so quickly, it just, it’s amazing,” said Shakeemah Hordge, who is part of a family that lost their home.

Hordge was babysitting at her family’s home on Oneida Street this Saturday when it caught on fire, the 12 people who lived there lost everything they owned.

“We grabbed all the kids and the dogs and we ran outside without shoes and coats and socks,” Hodge said.

Those items now being replaced, people dropping off clothes, food, and toys for adults and kids, ranging from 8 months old to 11 years old.

This all started after one teacher who works at the elementary school and knows the family well texted other teachers saying, ‘We need to do something to help this family.’ Then they posted on facebook, asking for donations but they never expected it would get this big.

“They’re amazing kids and if it was my family I would hope somebody would help us too. And that’s kind of what we do here, is help each other and help kids,” said Hope Lawton, a music teacher at Fairgrieve Elementary.

A tight-knit city, now showing its true colors when one of its own needs help.

“No matter what they’ve gone through and schools working with the community and neighbors and friends working together, the Fulton community is strong. Sometimes we don’t realize it, but they’re a strong community and acted so fast here,” Lawton said.

A member of the community has reached out to the Hordges and the Brooks families, offering a place for them to stay rent-free for a month until they get back on their feet.

There’s also a go-fund-me page if you wish to donate.

