(WSYR-TV) — Tillie’s Touch, an organization that helps area kids succeed in sports and in school, held it’s 8th annual Holiday Wish event.

Those who attended the event at Trapper’s II in Minoa were able to “adopt” children and help them by providing toys and clothes for the holidays.

Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated. To donate by credit card or PayPal, please visit our website at: https://tilliestouch.org/contact-donate.