Donlin Drive Elementary School moves to remote learning Monday due to frozen pipe

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Jonathan Kornmeyer, 14, from Boonville, has his own baking business called Boonville’s Broadway Baker. The name comes from his passion for baking and his love for singing and Broadway.

His baking started when he was 12-years-old when a baker that he loved retired. He told NewsChannel 9 he missed her sandwich bread, so he found a recipe and made it himself.