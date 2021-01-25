Donlin Drive Elementary School moves to remote learning Monday due to frozen pipe

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A frozen pipe is causing students at Donlin Drive Elementary School to learn remotely on Monday, January 25.

The Liverpool Central School District expects students to be able to go back to in-person learning on Tuesday.

