Donlin Drive Elementary students learn history of toys with ‘One School, One Book’

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some very special visitors stopped by Donlin Drive Elementary in Liverpool to help students and staff kick off their new reading program.

Raggedy Ann and Mr. Potato Head met with the school community to explain how they both became beloved children’s toys. They brought along their friends Lego, Playing Cards and Super Ball to tell their stories as well.

The whole reason for their fun-filled visit? They helped introduce a new program: “One School, One Book.” It encourages and enables reading at home by providing schools with tools and resources.

The book is called “Toys! Amazing Stories Behind Some Great Inventions.” Fourth through sixth grades received a copy to read with their families, while the younger grades will share classroom copies and listen to different chapters from pre-corded guest readers.