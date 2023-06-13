(WSYR-TV) — Comedian and actor Donnell Rawlings is heading for Auburn as part of this week’s Juneteenth celebration. He’s a multi-talented force: comedian, actor, podcaster and more. He’s just off an Australian tour with Dave Chappelle.

Donnell will be coming to town for an up-close and personal live performance on tomorrow at the Auburn Public Theater. He first captured the attention of his fans with his hilarious sketches as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s show, but it was his critically acclaimed role as Damien “Day-Day” Price on HBO’s “The Wire” that turned heads and legitimized him as a serious actor and catapulted him in the theatrical world.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Donnell Rawlings tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the Auburn Public Theater. Learn more about Donnell by visiting his website DonnellRawlings.com. Get tickets to the show here.