SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holidays are the season of giving…and spending. But, you don’t always have to waste the money you spent by turning a blind eye to the return process.

As daunting as it may seem, the answers are right in front of you.

So here’s the run-down on a few stores you may just want to be sending back that not-so-perfect gift this year.

Amazon

With Amazon being one of the top online retailers, as they accounted for 37.8% of e-commerce in the market in 2022, there is still some confusion on how to send back those pesky packages.

You have 30 days from the date of delivery to return your item(s).

How to return an eligible item you ordered:

Go to Your Orders to display your recent orders. To return a gift, go to Return a Gift

Choose the order and select Return or Replace Items

Select the item you want to return. Then select an option from the Reason for return menu

Choose how to process your return If applicable, select to issue a refund or replacement For items sold from an Amazon seller, you’ll see Submit return request The Amazon seller reviews return requests before issuing a refund or replacement For more information, go to Returns to Third-Party Sellers If you don’t receive a response within two business days, you can request an A-to-z Guarantee Refund

Select your preferred return method

Print your return label and return authorization

Add your return label (if applicable) and package your items for return

Things to note:

Each return label is assigned to a specific return, you CAN NOT put multiple returns in the same package to be sent back

How to complete a label-free, box-free return

Select a label-free, box-free return location after initiating your return through Your Orders

After completing the steps, you’ll receive a QR code Bring it to the drop-off location with the item you want to return You don’t have to package your item in a shipping box.



Returning electronic devices

Erase any personal information from items that you’re returning, such as laptops, cameras, and electronic devices.

eBay

There are multiple sellers on eBay, meaning all different return policies. However, if you are looking to send something back, you can request a return from the seller you shopped with.

Following the acceptance of your request, there are a few more steps.

In My eBay, find the item under Purchase history, then in More actions, choose to Return this item

Then, select your reasoning for the return. Depending on the seller’s return policy, eBay may put you in direct contact with the seller

You may also be asked why you are returning your item(s)

For further instruction, you will have to follow the steps prompted to you for your specific situation.

Here is the rest of eBay’s return policy!

Walmart Marketplace

Not to confuse it with the physical store itself, Walmart Marketplace is its own separate e-commerce site where you can buy items that you may not be able to find in-store. You can think of it similarly to Amazon.

You have 14 days to return electronics and luxury items, and 30 days for other items.

Electronics (14 days):

Computers

Computer and video game hardware

Printers (excluding 3D printers)

Camcorders

Digital cameras

GPS units

Digital music players

Tablets

E-readers

Portable video players

Drones

Pre-paid and post-paid cell phones

Luxury items (14 days):

New and preowned apparel above $300

Fine art

Loose gems & gemstones

Jewelry & watches above $300

Collectibles (e.g., coins, stamps)

Memorabilia

How to return:

To begin, go onto your Walmart app or at Walmart.com, then click on ‘My Account’ > ‘Track Orders’ > ‘View Details’ – then click ‘Start a Return’

You will then get a free return label

From there, you will have to package up your return in the original packing and apply the return label

You can check out their entire return policy here!

SHEIN

Trendy clothing site, SHEIN, one of the quickest up-and-coming fast fashion companies, has a quick and easy return policy for you!

You have 35 days from the date of your purchase to make a return.

Return shipping is free for your first return package. Anything after that, there will be a $7.99 shipping fee.

Here is their process (according to their website):

Sign into your SHEIN User Account

Go to “My Orders” and find the order that contains the item(s) you would like to return and click “Order Details.”

Then click the “Quick Return” button, select the item(s) you would like to return, indicate the reason, and click “Next Step.”

Select the “Refund Method.”

Select the “Return Method” You then choose whether to return via USPS (postal service) or UPS.

Pack your return item(s) securely, in the original package if possible, and securely tape the Return Label on the outside of your return package

Mail out the return package at your nearest USPS or UPS (as applicable) location. Your package must be postmarked within 35 days from the purchase date

Please note that no refund shall be settled unless the returned items are correctly shipped according to the respective shipping labels. If there are multiple shipping labels for more than 1 item to be returned, please do not mix them up

To find the return label that SHEIN created for you, check out your order details.

SHEIN states that you can only return items that are unworn, unwashed, and undamaged. If the item has one, the hygiene sticker must remain on as well.

The following items cannot be returned or exchanged:

Bodysuits

Lingerie

Jewelry

Accessories

Cosmetics

Pet Products

Free gifts

As for refunds, your payment should be processed within seven days after SHEIN has received your return package.

Etsy

Etsy, like eBay, has its own specific policies according to each seller.

They recommend that you get in contact with the seller you bought from to hear out how they may accept returns.

According to Etsy’s full return policy on their site, if the seller is willing to accept this return, be sure to settle on the details in a message before returning the item.

Make sure you read each seller’s policy before purchasing with them so you can understand what you need to know about returns, exchanges, etc.

Still need help? You can learn more about getting help with your order.

ASOS

ASOS, located in the United Kingdom, is being extra jolly this year and extending its return period for the holiday season!

According to their return policy, orders placed from November 14, 2022, to December 24, 2022, can be returned up until January 24, 2023, for a full refund back to your original payment method.

Originally, you’d have 28 days from the day your items were delivered, to return them.

If a return is necessary, ASOS “aims to refund you within 14 days of receiving the returned item into our warehouse,” says their website.

They accept returns through UPS Ground, which has locations nationwide. You can find a UPS location near you.

Here is how ASOS helps you make a return:

Go to ‘My Account’ and select ‘My Orders’

Click ‘Create Return’

Select the items you want to return

Use the drop-down menu to select the reason for return- there’s a text box if you want to provide more information

Search for the drop-off location nearest you, and select it

Click ‘Create Return’

Check your email for your returns label

Print your label and attach it to your bag (we’re working on this process!)

Drop off your return

Once your return has arrived, you should see your refund hit your account in about 10 days.