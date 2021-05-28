‘Don’t Fry Day’ puts sunscreen on your radar while Upstate Cancer Center puts dispensers at various parks around Syracuse and zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Friday before Memorial Day is ‘Don’t Fry Day.’ It has nothing to do with the potato, it’s a day to encourage sun safety awareness.

In Central New York, the Upstate Cancer Center is working to keep people protected.

If you’re going to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, Oneida Shores, or Onondaga Lake Park, there’s no excuse to burn. Upstate’s donated sunscreen dispensers are back and filled with free SPF30 lotion with the message: SPF is your BFF.

Upstate Medical Oncologist Abi Siva says sunscreen is a great line of defense.

“We see about 3.3 million people are diagnosed with basal cell, squamous cell every year.” abi siva

Siva says preventing skin cancer means putting down the tanning oil and wearing clothes with long shirts and long pants. The key is covering up when you can’t limit your time in the sun.

“Wearing a hat to protect the face you know, sunglasses are recommended,” Siva said.

Other ways to protect yourself are staying in the shade on walks and runs, using sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and making sure you’re re-applying enough.

Part of your daily routine should include doing skin checks so you can become familiar with your moles and freckles because, at the end of the day, you’re the best person to notice changes to your body.

“It’s getting darker, it’s enlarging in size, it’s becoming more raised, or becoming ulcerated, then that should be brought up to their primary doctor’s attention or their dermatologist’s attention,” said Siva.

Keep in mind, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is when we see the most intense UV light, so that’s when our risk of getting burned is at its greatest.