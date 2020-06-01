Don’t throw away that debit card that came in the mail, it’s legit

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. Videos and reports claiming that you’ll have to pay back the relief checks the federal government is sending to millions of Americans are false, federal agencies confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve received a plain envelope containing a prepaid debit card from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” don’t throw it out.

NewsChannel 9 has had numerous calls and emails from viewers asking if it’s a scam.

It is not a scam.

It turns out these cards are from the Internal Revenue Service and it is your stimulus payment.

The IRS says some 4 million Americans are receiving their stimulus payments via debit card.

From the internal Revenue Service’s website:

Those who receive their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees.

Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted

Get cash from in-network ATMs

Transfer funds to their personal bank account

Check their card balance online, by mobile app or by phone

This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss and other errors.