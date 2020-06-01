Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Don’t throw away that debit card that came in the mail, it’s legit

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. Videos and reports claiming that you’ll have to pay back the relief checks the federal government is sending to millions of Americans are false, federal agencies confirmed to The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve received a plain envelope containing a prepaid debit card from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” don’t throw it out.

NewsChannel 9 has had numerous calls and emails from viewers asking if it’s a scam.

It is not a scam.

It turns out these cards are from the Internal Revenue Service and it is your stimulus payment.

The IRS says some 4 million Americans are receiving their stimulus payments via debit card.

From the internal Revenue Service’s website:

Those who receive their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees.

  • Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted
  • Get cash from in-network ATMs
  • Transfer funds to their personal bank account
  • Check their card balance online, by mobile app or by phone

This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss and other errors.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected