Don’t throw away that debit card that came in the mail, it’s legit

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve received a plain envelope containing a prepaid debit card from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” don’t throw it out.
NewsChannel 9 has had numerous calls and emails from viewers asking if it’s a scam.
It is not a scam.
It turns out these cards are from the Internal Revenue Service and it is your stimulus payment.
The IRS says some 4 million Americans are receiving their stimulus payments via debit card.
From the internal Revenue Service’s website:
Those who receive their Economic Impact Payment by prepaid debit card can do the following without any fees.
- Make purchases online and at any retail location where Visa is accepted
- Get cash from in-network ATMs
- Transfer funds to their personal bank account
- Check their card balance online, by mobile app or by phone
This free, prepaid card also provides consumer protections available to traditional bank account owners, including protection against fraud, loss and other errors.
