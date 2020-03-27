‘Donuts Delite’ selling donuts with well-known doctor’s face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many people, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the pragmatic, measured voice of the government’s response to the coronavirus.

And now, Fauci is the face of a tasty treat at a donut shop.

Donuts Delite in Rochester is getting more orders from across the country for their donut featuring Fauci’s image printed on edible paper.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a key role in the fight against COVID-19.

The donut shop’s owner said he loved Fauci’s message and wanted to say thanks.