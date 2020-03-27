Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
‘Donuts Delite’ selling donuts with well-known doctor’s face

Local News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many people, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the pragmatic, measured voice of the government’s response to the coronavirus.

And now, Fauci is the face of a tasty treat at a donut shop.

Donuts Delite in Rochester is getting more orders from across the country for their donut featuring Fauci’s image printed on edible paper.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a key role in the fight against COVID-19.

The donut shop’s owner said he loved Fauci’s message and wanted to say thanks.

