ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Doobie Brothers will be delaying their trip to Onondaga County once again.

The group was originally set to perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on July 5, 2020, but the show was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show was rescheduled for August 8, 2021, but has now been pushed back again to June 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. All tickets will be honored for the new date.