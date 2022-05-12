SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The nation’s largest baby formula manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, could restart their plant in two weeks once they get a green light from the FDA. The manufacturer temporarily shutdown its Michigan plant after a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.
Even if the plant is back up and running in a few weeks, experts say it will take 6-8 weeks before the shelves are fully stocked again. In the meantime, here’s some dos and don’ts from healthcare experts.
DOs:
- Switch up your baby’s formula to a different brand– just make sure the new formula’s carbohydrates and proteins match what your baby was once using.
- Check out pharmacies, local convenience stores and baby stores for formula instead of grocery stores.
- Start introducing solid foods to supplement formula when your baby is at least six months old.
- Check out The New York Milk Bank for safe, tested breast milk to purchase for your child.
DON’Ts:
- Don’t dilute your baby’s formula to make it last longer.
- Don’t make homemade formula from recipes online.
- Don’t share formula or breastmilk with friends and family.
New York parents can find more helpful suggestions and resources here.