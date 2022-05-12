SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The nation’s largest baby formula manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, could restart their plant in two weeks once they get a green light from the FDA. The manufacturer temporarily shutdown its Michigan plant after a voluntary recall due to contamination concerns.

Even if the plant is back up and running in a few weeks, experts say it will take 6-8 weeks before the shelves are fully stocked again. In the meantime, here’s some dos and don’ts from healthcare experts.

DOs:

Switch up your baby’s formula to a different brand– just make sure the new formula’s carbohydrates and proteins match what your baby was once using. Check out pharmacies, local convenience stores and baby stores for formula instead of grocery stores. Start introducing solid foods to supplement formula when your baby is at least six months old. Check out The New York Milk Bank for safe, tested breast milk to purchase for your child.

DON’Ts:

Don’t dilute your baby’s formula to make it last longer. Don’t make homemade formula from recipes online. Don’t share formula or breastmilk with friends and family.

New York parents can find more helpful suggestions and resources here.