LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Dot Foods Warehouse in Liverpool is looking to hire many positions, one of them being truck drivers. The company says they’re giving truck drivers the biggest raise they’ve seen in over 60 years.

Manager of the Liverpool warehouse, Adam Smith, says truck drivers are going to see a nice bump in their paychecks. “It’s about a 7.5% increase in terms of salary for our truck drivers, that’s about $5,000-$8,000 annually that our drivers are expecting to get into their accounts here over the course of 2022 and beyond.”

He says he wants the drivers to know they’re appreciated, but they’re also trying to attract more. “Hopefully, with this raise in compensation, it will attract more folks to figure out who Dot Foods is and hopefully draw some of those to come here and work for our family,”

Smith says they’re experiencing a driver shortage, so they need about ten people to fill those positions. They’re also seeing growth in the company, so they need at least 15 additional drivers to fill those positions.

Smith says the average pay is $96,000 a year. Some of the qualifications are you need to be at least 18 years old, have a CDLA, and have a stable work history.

Smith went on to explain that hiring those positions is essential. “It’s vital to the supply chain, to the grocery supply chain, the foodservice supply chain, for companies like us like dot foods that can freight from one place to the other,” said Smith.

If you’re interested in working for Dot Foods, you can do so by applying here.