Dot Foods, Inc. to host hiring event December 8 at the Distribution Center

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dot Foods Inc. affiliate company is hosting an event to hire 20 new positions at the Liverpool, N.Y., Distribution Center.

The event will take place on December 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are looking to fill several full-time and part-time driver, office, and warehouse personnel positions at all U.S. locations.

Office positions will have a work from home option within the first year of employment, and Dot Foods warehouse workers will have the opportunity of working three- or four-day weekly shifts.

Drivers with DTI can choose to work four-by-four or six-by-three schedules, where they work four days on, then have four days off or work six days on and have three days off.

DOT has partnered with Great Place To Work® recently after earning its credentials in 2021 for workplace culture and innovations. A Great Place To Work® certification is based solely on the employees’ personal work experience.

“Each year, our employee survey is one of the tools we use to listen to our people, so we can become an even better employer,” said Dot Foods CEO Joe Tracy.

If you cannot attend the event, you may apply at DriveForDot.com for trucking positions and DotFoodsCareers.com for all other roles.