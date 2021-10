SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers who have a tendency to speed on the Onondaga Lake Parkway will have to drive with a lighter foot beginning November 1, 2021.

The New York State Department of Transportation wants to remind people of the roads reduced speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 45 mph from November 1, 2021, until April 1, 2022.

With the blowing and drifting snow that tends to go across the parkway, the DOT believes lowering the speed limit will help drivers keep their awareness.