Downed power lines, trees cause part of Route 290 in Manlius to close

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Occasional strong winds are causing some trees and power lines to come down across Central New York, which is causing some power outages.

A downed tree and downed wires have closed NY 290 in both directions between NY 257; North Manlius Road (Manlius) and Green Lakes Park Dr all lanes closed

Be aware of debris on roadways if you travelling late Thursday.

Route 290, between Route 257, North Manlius Road and Green Lakes Park Drive, may be closed for up to two hours due to some of those downed trees and power lines.

All lanes are closed as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team, the strongest winds should move out of our area after 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

