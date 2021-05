CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Cicero Fire Department is currently cutting up a tree down across the road with live wires down in the 6000 block of McKinley Road.

As a result, Pardee Road, McKinley Road and Francica Terrace are closed to all traffic.

National Grid has been called to the scene to assist with securing the downed power lines, and Cicero Police Department is assisting with closing the road.