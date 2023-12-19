CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tis the season, or the ski season that is, which has gotten off to a slippery start this year.

NewsChannel 9 headed to Greek Peak Mountain Resort to find out how the weather has impacted this season.

Jon Spaulding, the director of marketing for Greek Peak says, “It started off great, nice Thanksgiving weekend start but then Mother Nature wasn’t so nice to us with the rain. Particularly yesterday, but as you can see behind me the snowmakers are back to work and we will be open Wednesday and hopefully the rest of the season going forward.”

So far this season, Greek Peak has only seen about 13 ski days which is on par to match the 114 days they saw last season.

Jon also told NewsChannel 9, “The goal is a hundred-day ski season. That is not very long so you try to pack in as much skiing and fun as you can in those hundred days.”

Their new technology will help make that goal a reality. They’ve spent over three and a half million dollars on new pipes, new airlines, and new snow guns.

These systems have been up and running since November in preparation for this year’s season, making as much snow as they can.

Ayden Wilber, the vice president of operations for Greek Peak explains, “Currently we can put down about 24 football fields worth of snow in about 24 hours, a foot deep.”

Making sure their guests want to come back year after year.

Ayden also reflected “There is a lot of familiar faces that I’ve seen for the last 12 years. Great to have everyone here for the holidays. It really is like one big family”

From one family to another, this Thursday, Dec. 21 kicks off “Mountains of Giving” where your ticket will go towards helping feed local families through donations to the food pantry.