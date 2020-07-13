Downtown Committee launches Summer Dining Deals in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Committee of Syracuse is launching a summer dining promotion downtown.

Modeled after the successful Downtown Dining Weeks held in early February the summer event will run July 27 through August 15.

In a news release Monday, the Downtown Committee said, “The new promotion – inspired by the winter tradition of Dining Weeks – seeks to stir business for restaurants following COVID-19 closures and encourage community members to come back to Downtown Syracuse, safely. Restaurants will offer lunch deals (for $15 or less) and dinner deals (for $35 or less), available in-person or to go.”

The committee says diners should make reservations, especially if they want outside eating.

Participating restaurants and menus will be posted to the Downtown Committee’s website in the coming days.