Downtown Committee of Syracuse launches ‘Put the U Back in Syrac_se’ campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Committee of Syracuse has launched the ‘Put the U Back in Syrac_se’ campaign to help promote local businesses.

In partnership with Onondaga County, the City of Syracuse and Visit Syracuse, the eight-week campaign will promote local businesses that have reopened. This will include a community-wide scavenger hunt.

The campaign involves business owners, community members and elected officials throughout the area. It features more than 50 local businesses.

The timing of this campaign couldn’t be better. Our community should feel proud of the progress we’ve made to starve the virus, even as we reopen our economy. By continuing to act responsibly, our community will make even greater progress. The health data is where we want it to be. Now, it’s time to get the economic numbers where we want those to be. Every step we take to support local business is another opportunity to show we can beat this virus back while reopening our economy in a safe, healthy and responsible way Onondaga Co. Exec. Ryan McMahon

One part of the campaign is a digital, socially-distanced Syracuse Scavenger Hunt. This will encourage the community to visit places throughout Onondaga County and enjoy businesses, restaurants and iconic landmarks.

Participants will be eligible to win prizes by completing tasks listed on the Scavify app, which can be found by clicking here.

We encourage community members to explore all we have to offer and reacquaint themselves with their favorite places, as they are the true ambassadors of Syracuse and Onondaga County. The amenities that businesses have put into place to promote social distancing and prevent the spread of illness are quite impressive. As Visit Syracuse continues to promote our destination throughout the state and region, reminding potential visitors that we are a safe and welcoming community, the core message of the ‘Put the ‘U’ Back in Syracuse’ campaign is more important than ever. Danny Liedka — President of Visit Syracuse

