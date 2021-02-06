Downtown Committee of Syracuse offering passport promotion at participating restaurants as part of Downtown Deals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Delicious Downtown Deals are just beginning. To help local restaurants, the Downtown Committee of Syracuse is making this a month-long event.

New this year is a passport promotion, which is available at any of the participating restaurants.

“Anytime you purchase a Downtown Deal, the restaurant is going to give you a sticker for that passport, and if you earn seven stickers, that earns you one entry in a prize drawing. If you get 14 stickers and you’ve purchased 14 deals, it does not have to be from different places, it can be from the same place, 14 deals gets you two entries,” said Merike Treier, Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse.

Click here to download and print the passport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected