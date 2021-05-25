Downtown Dining Weeks coming back to Syracuse next week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
dining weeks_1517507543832.JPG.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 17th Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks kicks off on Tuesday, June 1, with more than 50 restaurants participating this year.

Dining weeks visitors can enjoy lunches consisting of three components for $15 or less and three-course dinners for $35 or less. In addition, five sweet treat shops will also participate by offering specials unique to their businesses.

A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the Dining Weeks’ website

Dining Weeks runs from June 1 through Sunday, June 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area