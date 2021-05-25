Downtown Dining Weeks coming back to Syracuse next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 17th Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks kicks off on Tuesday, June 1, with more than 50 restaurants participating this year.

Dining weeks visitors can enjoy lunches consisting of three components for $15 or less and three-course dinners for $35 or less. In addition, five sweet treat shops will also participate by offering specials unique to their businesses.

A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the Dining Weeks’ website.

Dining Weeks runs from June 1 through Sunday, June 13.