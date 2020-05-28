Downtown Farmers Market in Clinton Square set to open on June 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse announced that the Downtown Farmers Market in Clinton Square will open for the summer on June 9.
The market will run every Tuesday until October 13, bringing vendors and food truck to downtown Syracuse to sell fresh and local produce.
Make sure you wear a mask and do your best to stay six feet apart when shopping.
The market is not meant to be a social gathering, but a place to pick up food.
