Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for the season Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now in its 48th year, the Downtown Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Tuesday. This year, the hours for the market will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October.
