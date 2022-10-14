SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Orange Nation fans flood into Syracuse from all over to cheer on their undefeated team, they won’t just be packing the Loud House.

“This weekend will be a complete sellout for us,” said Marriott Syracuse Downtown Hotel Manager Melissa Oliver. “It normally is a sellout but there is a lot more excitement this weekend in particular given SU football’s status right now.”

The big game coupled with Syracuse University’s family weekend is creating a similar experience down the road at the Crowne Plaza Syracuse hotel.

“This is one of the biggest special event weekends if not the biggest special event weekend and with the football team playing the way they are, it’s exciting!” Kyle Hares, General Manager of Crowne Plaza Syracuse

Both hotels have seen an increase in traffic because of the Orange’s winning streak and the Marriott’s Warren Street tailgate just keeps growing week after week.

“The better that SU does the more people come out for the next game so we see it with our tailgates they double in size every single game,” Oliver said.

The heightened excitement means it’s all hands on deck for hotel staff, but Hares said they’re not complaining.

“This is our passion, this is what we do and what we we’re begging for for two years of the pandemic so we’re ready,” he said.

For those staying downtown and looking for a way to get to the Dome Saturday, Centro offers a non-stop bus shuttle for $2 round trip. You can buy tickets inside Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub.