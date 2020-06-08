Downtown Market in Clinton Square opens on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Downtown Market is opening back up for the summer season on Tuesday.

When visiting, make sure to wear a face mask and take advantage of hand washing stations that will be placed throughout the market.

Vendors will have booths that are spaced out more than usual to give shoppers space to social distance.

Expect plenty of produce, baked goods, flowers and plants.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday until mid-October.