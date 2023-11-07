Downtown Syracuse businesses introduce 'Aladdin-themed' menus this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s just one day before Disney’s Aladdin comes to the Landmark Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and downtown businesses in Syracuse can’t wait.

In anticipation for the Broadway musical coming to Syracuse, downtown spots including Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen, The Tasting Room and more are created special “Aladdin-themed” menus to welcome the company.

Participating businesses include Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen, The Tasting Room, Oh My Darling, Cafe Kubal and Sweet On Chocolate.

The “Aladdin-themed” menus include blue matcha “Genie” drinks, “Jasmine’s Magic Carpet Ride” truffles, “Genie-Tinis”, purple buttercream frosted sugar cookies, “Jafar Za’atar” lentil soup, the “Cave of Wonders” baklava, and more.

Starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 7, these businesses are offering these specials all week during the Aladdin engagement at the Landmark Theatre, which includes 12 performances starting Wednesday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Kids will discover a whole new world at the show which is adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to life in this musical.

“Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage,” stated NAC Entertainment.

In Syracuse, Disney’s Aladdin will play on the following dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Broadway in Syracuse’s website or at the Landmark Theatre Box office on 362 South Salina Street.