Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks returns in less than 2 weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 16th annual Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks will return in less than two weeks.

The event begins on Monday, February 17 and goes through Sunday, March 1.

The 2020 event will include 46 locally-owned restaurants. 29 of those restaurants will be serving three-course lunch specials for $10 or less.

36 of those restaurants will serve three-course dinner specials for $30 or less.

Several of the restaurants will have options for dinner that are priced between $20 and $25.

To see a full list of restaurants, click here.

The following restaurants opened after the 2019 Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks event and will be included in this year’s event:

The Brine Well Eatery

Epicuse

Jail Hoss Rock Cafe

Gilded Club

Margaritas Mexican Cantina

Oh My Darling

PMA Foods

Talking Cursive Brewing Company

The event will also include the Spot the Chef’s Hat Promotion. Each restaurant will have one chef’s hat placed in a visible area.

Diners should take a picture of the hat and email the picture, and a description of where it was located, to mail@downtownsyracuse.com.

All correct guesses will be entered into several drawings for gift cards or gift certificates.

Winners will be told through email.

The Downtown Committee wants the community to join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by sharing photos during the event with #DiningWeekSYR