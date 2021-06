The 17th Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks kicks off on Tuesday, June 1, with more than 50 restaurants participating this year.

Dining weeks visitors can enjoy lunch and three-course dinner options at a discounted rate. For the first time, five sweet treat shops are also participating this year.

Dining Weeks runs from June 1 through Sunday, June 13.

A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the Dining Weeks’ website.