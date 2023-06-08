SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downtown Syracuse will be filled with the music of Elvis and the smells and sights of locally produced plants, fruit, cheese, meat and more at the Downtown Farmers Market next Tuesday.

The Downtown Farmers Market returns to Clinton Square on Tuesday, June 13 for its 51st year, opening every Tuesday from June 13 to October 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Two dozen vendors are expected for Opening Day, and patrons will enjoy live music during lunchtime, performed by popular local Elvis impersonator, Tom Gilbo.

As the growing season continues, new products will be offered every week. Live music

will continue, weather permitting, each Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as part of the

“Lunchtime Live! Music Series,” presented by SUNY Oswego.

The live music series is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program — a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts — and the Tier Three Project Support program, a regrant program of the County of Onondaga with the support of the County Executive and administered by CNY Arts.

For one week only, on Tuesday June 20, the farmers market will be hosted at the One Lincoln Center parking lot and there will be no Downtown Farmers Market on July 4.