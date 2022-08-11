(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, due to a response in criminal activity and shootings in and around Clinton Plaza, they reached out to their partners to have more enforcement in the Armory and Hanover Square areas.

Police say that because of this proactive strategy, gun violence has decreased and people who live, work and visit downtown feel safer.

Below are statistics on the last three weekends in the downtown area:

Violation arrests/local law – 32

Misdemeanor arrests – 12

Felony arrests – 12

Warrant arrests – 3

Handguns recovered – 3

UTT’s – 109

Parking tickets – 147

Vehicles towed – 8

Syracuse Police says they thank their officers and partnering agencies for their efforts.