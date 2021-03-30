Downtown Syracuse Mural honoring icons and athletes approved by Common Council

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Common Council has approved a $75,000 mural that will pay tribute to social justice pioneers and Syracuse’s love of sports.

The mural was proposed by Arts Impresario Frank Malfitano. Malfitano made the decision to honor local heroes and she-roes he considers under-celebrated. He settled on four Syracuse icons. The mural will include WNBA player Breanna Stewart, Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, Syracuse Nationals World Champion Earl Lloyd, and Syracuse University’s first African American scholarship player Manny Breland.

The mural will take shape on a wall at 333 East Onondaga Street, near Columbus Circle and Malfitano has hired Los Angeles based muralist Jonas Never to help make it happen.

The six-story artwork still needs final approval from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.