(WSYR-TV) — For all you book worms out there, Downtown Syracuse is getting a bookstore for the first time in 35 years!

Parthenon Books say they will have a grand opening on Saturday, June 25 at starting 10 a.m., on S Salina Street across from the Landmark Theater. The opening will include multiple events such as trivia, story time with Drag Queen, Miss Foxxy, and a book signing by Linda Lowen.

“The market follows the residential market,” says Ryan Benz, co-owner of Parthenon Books. “Here Downtown, apartment occupancy is still 99 plus. There’s a wait list still with hundreds of new residential units coming online. So, people are looking for experiences now. It’s the same thing we’re doing at district east. How do you feel when you walk down the street. Why do you feel different when you walk down the street in NYC vs. Syracuse, right? There’s a different energy. Bookstores like this, places like this inspire additional development, action.”

Check out the bookstore’s website for hours and contact information.