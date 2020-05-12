Downtown Syracuse testing site open to all who want a COVID-19 test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A reminder that anyone can get a COVID-19 test at the community testing site on South Salina Street in downtown.
Up until this week, people had to get approval from a doctor before getting a test.
Now, anyone can show up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Make sure to bring your ID and Insurance card if you have it. You can still get tested even if you don’t have insurance.
Onondaga County is opening a second public testing site at the WIC Office parking lot on Gifford Street. It will be open Thursday and Friday only from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
This site will work to meet the needs in under-served neighborhoods.
