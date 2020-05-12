Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Forward NY - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Downtown Syracuse testing site open to all who want a COVID-19 test

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Fire Department officials deliver testing kits to a waiting motorists at a COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Elysian Park, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Officials say hand-washing and keeping a safe social distance are priorities in battling the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A reminder that anyone can get a COVID-19 test at the community testing site on South Salina Street in downtown.

Up until this week, people had to get approval from a doctor before getting a test.

Now, anyone can show up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Make sure to bring your ID and Insurance card if you have it. You can still get tested even if you don’t have insurance.

Onondaga County is opening a second public testing site at the WIC Office parking lot on Gifford Street. It will be open Thursday and Friday only from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

This site will work to meet the needs in under-served neighborhoods.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected