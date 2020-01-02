Downtown Window Wonderland contest winner announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The results for the downtown Window Wonderland contest are in!

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse says more than 4,500 votes were cast, almost double the year before.

Soup R Salads defended its first place title from last year, taking home the top prize of $500 this time around! The windows display New York City traditions, like the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes and the New Year’s Eve ball drop from Times Square!

Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen came in second, followed by Element on Water in third place.

Soup R Salad

Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen

Element on Water