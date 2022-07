CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of firefighters and multiple departments from across Central New York were busy battling flames overnight.

Firefighters first responded to Lyons Road near Lyons Road Extension and East Foxhill Lane for a fire a little after 11 p.m. on Sunday evening. Heavy smoke was seen in and around the house.

There have been no reports of injuries so far and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Check back here for updates as they become available.