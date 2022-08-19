EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become an all too common occurrence: A student bringing a gun to school. Recently, it happened during summer school in the East Syracuse Minoa School District. Another student spoke up and authorities took action.

“Our children are our most precious resources, so yes it has clearly heightened our commitment and our immediacy for what we need to be doing.” Dr. Donna DeSiato, East Syracuse Minoa Schools Superintendent

School is starting Tuesday, September 6, and Dr. DeSiato knows parents will be concerned. She said the district has been fortunate — if a student or staff member sees something, they say something. The district has also implemented safety measures with the renovation of its elementary schools.

“Certainly, and people are aware of our renovations. We have put intrusion hardware into those buildings,” DeSiato explained. “It means a locking system that is instant, we have single points of entry in every single one of our buildings.”

The district has other security measures that cannot be disclosed for safety reasons. Dr. Desiato said this week, administrators and leaders met and shared that the district will hire a new special patrol.

“We have a school information resource officer at our high school, one at our middle school. We will now have another special patrol officer added for next year,” DeSiato said.

This is an ongoing conversation. There are other safety and security measures being reviewed. DeSiato said all schools need more resources to enhance safety and that’s where the state and federal government can assist.