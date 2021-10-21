Dr. Donna DeSiato honored for being chosen as NYS Superintendent of the year

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Dr. Donna DeSiato, Superintendent for East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District, was honored on Wednesday night for being chosen as New York State’s Superintendent of the year for the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. DeSiato was honored at Pine Grove Middle School. Many local leaders were also there. She was chosen out of more that 750 superintendent’s from across the state.

“I felt just elated with joy, and gratitude and just overwhelmingly, so proud and just sincerely so grateful.” Dr. donna desiato

She said she’s faced many challenges throughout the years, one of them being the pandemic. She said she couldn’t have done it without her staff.

“I can’t do it alone though, it takes every aspect of the village, the town, the county, and beyond, it takes all of us working together and we are stronger together.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was one of the local elected leaders celebrating DeSiato. He says he’s known her for 15 years, and sees all that her love and passion does for the students.

“I’ve seen her and I know what she did with this district, and she did take a good district and she has turned it into a great district and this is a very diverse district, this is a diverse socio-economic district and when you look at the graduation rates, they’re remarkable,” he said.

DeSiato says she’s had support throughout the years from her family, her staff, and many others. Something she’s now passing along to students.

“I deeply want to thank my family. My family here and in heaven, because when we get to where we are in life, it all begins with family.” dr. donna desiato

DeSiato will be representing New York as it’s nominee for National Superintendent of the year, which will be announced at a ceremony in Nashville in February.