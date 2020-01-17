Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award given to local self-advocate

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local self-advocate has received the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Self-Advocacy Award.

Michelle Wolfe was given the award for her commitment and contribution to self-advocacy. The Self-Advocacy Association of New York State presented Wolfe with the award.

“Michelle keeps moving forward, never forgetting where she was,” said Ralph Collins, one of Michelle’s staff through Self-Direction.

Wolfe faced many obstacles before receiving services at The Arc of Madison Cortland.

“I grew up being told what to do, how to do it and when to do it,” said Wolfe. “I was an adult when I learned that I had a voice. People started listening to me and suddenly my life changed.”

Wolfe is an active member of the Madison County Motivators and is a board member at The Arc of Madison Cortland.

