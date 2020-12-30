Dr. Robert Corona: Thousands of vaccines have already been distributed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — December brought much hope for residents in Central New York. A coronavirus vaccine made its way to the area.

Dr. Robert Corona, the CEO at Upstate University Hospital, said they’ve already given out thousands of vaccines. “So people that work in the COVID units, the intensive care units, people in emergency medicine, those have been the ones we’re focused on and we’ve given out, 3,489 vaccines so far.”

Keep in mind this is phase one, which doesn’t just include hospital employees.

“So far that community has been largely EMS, funeral home directors, medical examiners, and people living in congregate settings and group homes, that kind of thing,” said Dr. Corona.

He also mentioned they’re providing vaccines to the county. “As we get more vaccines we’ll be told where that vaccine needs to go.”

The hospital says they’re still in phase one, and they’re working to get everyone in this phase vaccinated before they move on to phase two.

100 elderly residents in the Onondaga Nation who live in a congregate setting will get the vaccine on Dec. 31.