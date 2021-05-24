Longtime SUNY Oswego president to retire

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime SUNY Oswego President, Deborah Stanley, has announced she will retire New Year’s Eve of this year.

Stanley, who is the 10th president in school history, started her term in 1997 after serving as SUNY Oswego’s interim president from 1995-97.

“I have been incredibly fortunate in so many ways in my life, and certainly in the people, places and circumstances of my professional work for SUNY Oswego … It is beyond a blessing to have been allowed to contribute leadership to, and collaborate broadly on, the inspirations and initiatives that have lifted our work and produced amazing outcomes for our college, our students and our communities,” Stanley shared in a letter to the campus community.

#BREAKING: @sunyoswego President Deborah Stanley will retire effective December 31, 2021.



The 10th president of the State University of New York at Oswego, Stanley has served in that role for more than 25 years. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) May 24, 2021

Stanley initiated successful national accreditation for the School of Education, national and international accreditation for the School of Business, and global accreditation by the Engineering Accreditation Commission (EAC) of ABET for Oswego’s electrical and computer engineering and software engineering programs.

She led the creation of the School of Communication, Media, and the Arts, and established the college’s Syracuse campus, located in the Clinton Square area of downtown Syracuse. Under her leadership, new programs such as electrical and computer engineering, human-computer interaction, human development, biomedical and health informatics, cinema and screen studies and the online MBA programs, including the design of an innovative MBA model in partnership with SRC, Inc., were established.

“Deborah not only has led SUNY Oswego with the absolute highest level of integrity and dedication to the college, she has been essential in providing advice and insight to me and many others within the SUNY family,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras in a statement.

Stanley’s retirement will wrap up 44 years at SUNY Oswego. Before serving as President, she taught in the School of Business and was also an administrator for Academic Affairs and Provost.