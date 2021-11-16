Dr. Stephen Thomas awarded medical recognition in honor of late Dr. Adeline Fagan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A steady guide through so much uncertainty. Upstate’s Global Health Director, Dr. Stephen Thomas has been a trusted messenger for our community since the beginning of the pandemic and now he’s received a well-deserved thank you from the Onondaga County Medical Society.

Dr. Thomas was this year’s recipient of the Dr. Adeline Fagan Physician Service to the Community Award, a special recognition in honor of the late Dr. Adeline Fagan. The LaFayette native was just 28 years old when she lost her battle to COVID-19 during her medical residency in a Houston hospital.

Dr. Adeline Fagan was honored at last year’s medical society award ceremony, just a few months after her passing.

Now the Fagan family is passing on that recognition to Dr. Thomas, someone who knows the awful pain of losing a child. His son passed away in 2014, at the young age of two.

“I shared that information with you because I really wanted you to understand that this is much more than just a recognition named in Adeline’s honor. It really means a lot more to my family and to me and I did not know Adeline but I really wish I did.” Dr. Stephen Thomas said at the OCMS award ceremony

As he continues to carry on Adeline’s legacy and the important mission they shared of saving lives.