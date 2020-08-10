(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Stephen Thomas on Monday about how our region is faring with the coronavirus.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Dr. Stephen Thomas: Shields ‘not a substitute’ for masks
- Trump’s unemployment benefit orders ‘are complete mess’
- COVID-19 tracking tool shows Texas border communities at high risk in group gatherings
- Family Healthcast: Parents worried about sending children to school
- Stores inside Juarez malls allowed to reopen; maquiladoras given more leeway
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App